Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) says CFO Tom Yip will depart on Oct. 30, to be succeeded by Matthew Quinlan, who will join the company on Sept. 9; no explanation is provided for Yip's departure.

Yip joined Pretium in 2011 as a board member, stepping down from the role in 2015 to become CFO.

Quinlan has 25 years of experience in finance, capital markets and global mining, most recently as interim CFO of Trevali Mining and CFO of Dominion Diamond.

Pretium recently reported stronger than forecast Q2 earnings and revenues, helped by higher gold prices.