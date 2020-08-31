In a weekend update, BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) said it was cutting the placement price on 1.75% unsecured convertible debentures (with Fairfax Financial Holdings and another institutional investor) to $365M.

Fairfax has agreed to subscribe for $330M of the debentures, cutting the aggregate subscription price to $365M from a previous $535M. If all $365M of those debentures were converted, common shares issued on conversion would make up about 9.86% of shares outstanding.

The company amended the indenture governing outstanding 3.75% unsecured convertible debentures to allow for optional redemption before Nov. 13. And a notice of redemption has been issued to holders pursuant to which BlackBerry will redeem all of them ($605M outstanding) on Sept. 1.

Those will be redeemed at 101.6854508% of outstanding principal amount.