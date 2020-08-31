Conversion Labs (OTCQB:CVLB) issues $3.5M Series B Convertible Preferred Stock to select group of private investors and family offices.

The investors include David Blitzer and Wes Edens.

Transaction include a one-year lockup on the sale or transfer of the securities.

Proceeds to be used primarily for general working capital and customer acquisition.

“We believe the participation of this group of strategic investors will create significant value for our shareholders over the next few years.” says Justin Schreiber, chairman and CEO.

