BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Financial Management becomes the first foreign company to get approval from a key Chinese regulator to set up a wholly owned mutual fund management company in the country.

Earlier this year, both BlackRock and Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers applied to the Chinese Regulatory Commission to set up mutual fund management companies.

The new company, based in Shanghai, has registered capital of 300M yuan ($43.7M), Bloomberg reports, citing a statement on CSRC's website.

Last week, BlackRock and Singapore's Temasek Holdings received approval from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission to form an asset-management business in the country with China Construction Bank.

