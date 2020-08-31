Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) appoints Charles D. Jehl as CFO. Ross M. Jessup, co-founder, and has served as the CFO and COO since April 2000, has been appointed President and will remain COO.

Chuck Jehl has served as a consultant since April 2020. Prior to Open Lending, Mr. Jehl spent 14 years at Forestar Group Inc., in a variety of executive leadership roles including CFO and Treasurer.

The company has also appointed Sarah Lackey as Chief Technology Officer. She currently serves as the SVP of IT Operations.

All appointments are effective August 28, 2020.