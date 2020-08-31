NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is 3.2% lower premarket amid a cut to Hold at Needham, which is lowering estimates to de-risk them over any connections to China's Huawei.

Huawei accounted for 52% of first-half results, and while analyst Alex Henderson expected the contribution to decline in H2, "new Commerce rules make selling anything to Huawei look unlikely," so the firm has cut those revenues from the forecast.

A meaningful share shift to other vendors both inside and outside China is under way, he writes.

The firm left its Q3 revenue number unchanged, but cut Q4 estimates by 38% to eliminate Huawei revenues (leaving any shipments after Sept. 14 to possible forecast upside).

But sharp growth to other top customers in Q2 is a major offset to losing those revenues, Needham says.

Street analysts are Bullish on the whole, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.