Nano cap Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) announces unsuccessful results from a second Phase 3 clinical trial, TRILOGY 2, evaluating CaPre (omega-3 phospholipid) in patients with very high levels of triglycerides (TG) in the blood (hypertriglyceridemia).

The study failed to achieve the primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction from baseline in TG levels at week 12 compared to placebo. Specifically, the mean TG reduction was 30.4% in the CaPre arm compared to 17.9% in the control arm (p=0.19).

The company says it will not file a U.S. market application and does not plan to conduct further studies of CaPre.

Shares had been struggling to regain June highs on diminished expectations for TRILOGY 2 considering the delay in releasing the results, originally expected in February.