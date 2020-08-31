Stocks waver as Dow components debut

A new trio of Dow components and post-stock-split trading from Tesla and Apple are doing little to enthuse investors on the last day of August.

The S&P is flat, the Dow is off 0.2% and the Nasdaq is up 0.2% .

Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) is an early leader, helped by recovery stocks like cruise lines and volatile shares like PVH. Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) is also higher, but most sectors are in the red.

Spot gold edged up 0.2%, while crude oil is up 0.7%.

Real interest rates are struggling, with the inflation-protected 10-year Treasury yield down to -1.07%.