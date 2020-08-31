Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) rises 1.4% and Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) gains a mere 0.3% after Raymond James analyst Jonathan Hughes upgrades both REITs to Outperform from Market Perform.

Lifts HR price target to $35 from $34; HTA price target is $29.

For the change on HR, Hughes cites its "undervalued and underappreciated portfolio", "peer-leading earnings growth rate through 2022 — and likely beyond", and "strong external growth pace that is expected to continue."

The more positive view on HTA is driven by "recent underperformance that has created an attractive risk/reward profile," he wrote.

The analyst also reiterates his Outpeform rating on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC +0.8% ); notes that "lease expirations of only 5% through 2021 lowers re-leasing risk and required capital expenditures."

Hughes's bullishness contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating for both HTA and HR.

See total return for HR and HTA vs. S&P 500 and peer DOC over the past year: