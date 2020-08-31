Akari Therapeutics (AKTX +6.5% ) intends to develop nomacopan as a potential treatment for COVID-19 pneumonia through integrated clinical trial programs in U.S., U.K. and Brazil.

Nomacopan has been selected by the U.K.’s AGILE clinical program. An observational study relating to biomarkers that may identify COVID-19 patients is ongoing in the U.K. Data collected from ~50 patients are expected early in Q4.

In Brazil, patient recruitment completed for proof of principle (POP) clinical study; potential progression into follow-on randomized study expected in early Q4.

In U.S., Akari is collaborating on a proposed multi-center randomized study the commencement of which is subject to the FDA approval of a related IND. Initial POP treatment in patients with COVID-19 pneumonia via expanded access programs (EAPs) are ongoing in the US.

Nomacopan has been shown in clinical trials to inhibit both complement C5 activation and leukotriene B4 (LTB4), and has significant potential to simultaneously inhibit both microthrombi as well as block multiple cytokines (the cytokine storm) which together drive COVID-19 pneumonia and associated organ damage.