Following the advice of consultant Wilshire Associates, the Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund - currently with $15.7B in AUM - will invest 5% of its assets in gold (XAUUSD:CUR). There's no move from other assets - instead the fund will take leverage up to 25% from 20%.

It's only about $800M, but for gold bulls another bullish data point as it follows on the heels of this month's disclosure of Berkshire Hathaway's $500M Q2 investment in Barrick Gold.

Gold this morning is flat at $1,974 per ounce.

