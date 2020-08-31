Parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, FAT Brands (FAT) opens third, co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express in NEWest Singapore.

“We first opened in Singapore in 2018 and were immediately embraced by what has become a dedicated fanbase. With such a strong following in Singapore, it was a natural step in our growth progression to open more locations for our loyal followers,” said Moe Ibrahim, Master Franchisee of Fatburger Singapore and CEO of Deelish Brands.

