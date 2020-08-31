AT&T (T +0.1% ) isn't talking to Dish Network (DISH +4.4% ) about a potential combination with its DirecTV business, CNBC reports.

New talk about a new sale effort for DirecTV has heightened speculation about Dish being involved (and Dish shares are currently at session highs), but David Faber says his sources describe "no way" that AT&T will negotiate with Dish.

However, if DirecTV is bought by private equity, the buyers could then separately approach Dish's Charlie Ergen about a possible tie-up.

AT&T is looking to have a deal signed on the unit by the end of the year, Faber says.

AT&T paid $49B for DirecTV in 2015; a sale might draw $20B now.