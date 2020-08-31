TD Ameritrade (AMTD -1.1% ) and Robinhood both experienced outages right as the market opened on the last day of August, typically a slow trading day.

There were no reported problems at TD Ameritrade as of 11:53 AM ET, according to website Downdetector.

Robinhood now says all systems are operational.

Downdetector indicated 3,215 problems reported at 9:31 AM ET for TD Ameritrade, with 79% of those problems related to log-in, according to Downdetector.

At 9:33 AM ET, Robinhood had 2,329 problems reported, with 92% of them related to log-in.

Robinhood posted the following update at 9:57 a.m. ET: "Some users are experiencing issues with delayed order status updates. These are display issues only, and should not impact order execution. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible."