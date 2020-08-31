Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF +2.1% ) agrees to acquire Manulife Financial (MFC -1.8% ) subsidiary NAL Resources for 58M common shares valued at ~C$155M (US$118.6M), in an effort to boost its core Alberta and Saskatchewan assets.

Following the deal, Whitecap sees its base case for 2021 average production increasing to 81K-83K boe/day on capital investments of C$250-C$300M vs. its standalone 2021 forecast of 60K boe/day on capital investments of C$200M-C$250M.

Whitecap also sees pro forma free funds flow generation of C$196M in 2021, supporting pro forma dividend obligations of C$80M, based on $45/bbl WTI.

Manulife will continue to own ~12.5% of the combined company.

Whitecap recently reported a Q2 GAAP loss and a 60% Y/Y revenue decline.