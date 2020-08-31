Motorola Solutions (MSI -0.2% ) has acquired Callyo, a cloud-based mobile applications provider for law enforcement.

Terms weren't disclosed.

Callyo is a software-as-a-service company serving North American public safety customers mainly with two application suites: 10-21 (simplifying communication between first responders and citizens) and Callyo (investigative tools for digital evidence).

“With Callyo’s technology, agencies can improve collaboration and enhance the evidence collection process to build stronger cases more efficiently, ultimately enabling them to better serve and keep communities safe," Motorola's Andrew Sinclair says.