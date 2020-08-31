Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS -2.6% ) amends agreement with Sanofi (SNY +0.2% ) relating to the the receipt of potential milestones under the out-licensing of global exclusive rights to develop and commercialize miR-21 compounds.

Now in lieu of the earlier $10M enrollment milestone, Regulus will be eligible for additional $4M on transfer and verification of material sold and will get additional $5M on achieving enrollment milestone. But in the event of getting through the enrollment first, Regulus will receive the entire $9M for both milestones.

In addition, the company announces change in loan agreement with Oxford where it eligible for up to an additional seven months of interest only payments it it pays down $10M in principal before April 30, 2021.

