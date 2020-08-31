Great Elm Capital (GECC -2.3% ) BOD approve terms of a non-transferable subscription right to stockholders of record as of 5p.m. NY time, on September 4, 2020.

Record date stockholders will receive one right for each share owned on the record date.

The right entitles holders to purchase one new share for every one right held, and record date stockholders who fully exercise their rights will be entitled to subscribe for additional shares that were not subscribed for by other holders of record.

Net proceeds to be used for opportunistic investment.

The subscription price will be 85% of the volume-weighted average of the market price.

“This offering will allow us to continue implementing the portfolio repositioning we began in the second quarter, including by pursuing additional opportunities in the specialty finance sector,” remarked Peter A. Reed, CEO.