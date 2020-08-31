He should have to defend his conduct in court, McDonald's (MCD +0.3% ) wrote in the filing, condemning former CEO Steve Easterbrook yet again. "This brazen attempt at table-turning has no merit."

"When McDonald's investigated, Steve Easterbrook lied. He violated the Company's policies, disrespected its values, and abused the trust of his co-workers, the Board, our franchisees, and our shareholders," the fast food chain said in a statement. "His argument that he should not be held responsible for even repeated bad acts is morally bankrupt and fails under the law."

More than two weeks ago, Easterbrook asked a Delaware court to dismiss the case filed by McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), which is suing him to recoup his severance package after saying it discovered Easterbrook had sexual relationships with three additional women while at McDonald;s.

The separation agreement is estimated to be worth tens of millions of dollars and also includes some benefits, like noncompete and nondisparagement clauses.