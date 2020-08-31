Cannae Holdings (CNNE -1.5% ) and Senator Investment, which have been trying to acquire CoreLogic (CLGX +0.3% ) for $65/share, deliver written consents to to call a special meeting of shareholders in their effort to replace most of the company's board.

Together Cannae and Senator control the equivalent of ~15% of CoreLogic's shares outstanding.

Cannae and Senator said in a statement that, "with appropriate access to due diligence" they're "open-minded as to the value of our offer. Unfortunately, the company has continually denied this request as part of a pattern of defensive tactics at odds with shareholders’ interests."

Note jump in CLGX shares when news of Cannae/Senator proposal broke in late June 2020:

