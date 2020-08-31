Harte Gold (OTCPK:HRTFF) has closed the previously announced $18.5M non-revolving credit facility, provided by AHG Limited, an affiliate of ANR Investments 2 B.V., secured by a second priority ranking lien on the company's assets, matures on June 30, 2023 and accrues interest at a rate p.a. equal to 14%, payable in common shares of the company.

$1M of the proceeds will be used to prepay part of the currently existing non-revolving term credit facility with BNP Paribas.

The company entered into certain amendments to the BNP Facility in order to permit the company to enter into the Credit Facility and also concluded the previously announced 0.5% NSR on the entire Sugar Zone Property with an affiliate of Appian on similar terms as the company's existing 1.5% NSR, in exchange for payment to the company of $2M.