Unum Therapeutics' (UMRX -0.3% ) BOXR cell therapy platform and BOXR lead programs, to develop novel T cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumors, were acquired by SOTIO, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company owned by PPF Group.

The rights were acquired for $11.5M, including $8.1M upfront and potential $3.4M in milestones.

The lead program,BOXR1030, is expected to initiate first clinical studies in 2021.

SOTIO will build on Unum's R&D data, its team and a portion of its laboratory and manufacturing facility to create an R&D Center of Excellence for T cell therapies in Cambridge, MA.

Unum's former CTO Geoff Hodge will join SOTIO to lead BOXR development team and all R&D of the next generation T cell therapies.