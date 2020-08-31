Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ +5.5% ) opens higher after raising its FY 2021 gold production outlook to 500K-550K oz. from 450K-500K oz. previously, citing initiatives implemented by Oyu Tolgoi that have brought higher grade gold bearing ore from the South West pit forward into 2020 and 2021.

Turquoise Hill, majority owned by Rio Tinto (RIO -0.9% ), says sinking works at shafts 3 and 4, which have been on care and maintenance since April, are dependent on specialist personnel returning to the site.

The company says work on primary crusher 1 and the materials handling system continues, but productivity has been hurt by the reduction in specialist personnel on site as well as by the cap on site workforce numbers associated with COVID-19 precautions.

Turquoise Hill recently reported better than forecast Q2 earnings even as gold production fell 57%.