Shares of Walmart (WMT, -2.3% ) are falling in early trading as R5 Capital cast doubt on sales over the next year.

R5 Capital analyst Scott Mushkin cut the retail giant to Hold from Buy with a price target of $147, Bloomberg reports.

Mushkin cited a "more muted outlook for sales over the next 12 months", with lower unemployment benefits, and contraction in disposable income until 2Q next year.

Walmart's core customer is especially impacted by the current economic climate, according to Mushkin.

He also warned about the bounce shares received on anticipation of a TikTok deal, noting management's big M&A track record.

The stock is up 21% in the last six months. See Walmart's performance over a number of timeframes.