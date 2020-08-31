Premium Brands Holdings (OTC:PRBZF) acquires Global Gourmet Foods, also signs an agreement to acquire Allseas Fisheries Inc.

Global Gourmet is one of Canada's leading providers of ready-to-eat kettle cooked food solutions.

The Allseas transaction is expected to close in four to eight weeks and is subject to customary closing conditions.

"The combination of Global Gourmet with our existing Gourmet Chef business will position us as the leading player in a high growth niche market that is benefiting from a number of long-term sustainable trends," said Mr. George Paleologou, President and CEO.

See what comparision against peers looks like.