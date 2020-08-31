Athena Silver (OTCQB:AHNR +15.0% ) entered into a binding letter of intent with Nubian Resources to acquire the latter's Excelsior Springs exploration project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, U.S.

Nubian will retain a 1% NSR on the property and Athena will have the right to purchase 0.5% for $500K and the remaining 0.5% at fair market value.

As per LOI terms, Athena paid a $10K deposit to Nubian for an exclusive 90-day due diligence period during which both the companies will finalize transaction related definitive agreements.

Athena plans to raise at least $750K and having 75M outstanding common shares; will issue Nubian 50M common shares valued at $0.05/share indicating an ~40% interest in Athena.

Athena plans to make Excelsior Springs its flagship project.