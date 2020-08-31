Scotiabank has initiated T-Mobile (TMUS -0.1% ) at Sector Outperform, and set a $148 price target

That target implies 27.5% upside from current pricing. Shares are up 10.3% over the past month after legging up from its Aug. 6 earnings report.

Meanwhile, Guggenheim reiterated its Neutral rating on the stock. It's noting back-to-school promos for Apple's iPhone, but it's expecting a muted impact from those deals as they look like fairly normal promos for the season.

Overall, Wall Streeters are Bullish on T-Mobile; the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.