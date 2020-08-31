Hygo Energy Transition, a joint venture between Golar LNG (GLNG +7.8% ) and Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners formerly known as Golar Power Ltd., has filed with the SEC for a proposed initial public offering of Hygo’s common shares.

Hygo provides integrated downstream liquefied natural gas-based transportation, as well as associated terminal and power generation infrastructure.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are the lead bookrunning managers of the proposed offering.

Golar LNG recently reported a net Q2 loss but foresees lower prices boosting demand for liquefied natural gas as a fuel.