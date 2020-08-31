Todos Medical (OTCQB:TOMDF +13.9% ) entered into a sales agreement with a Wisconsin-based laboratory to supply it with the necessary testing equipment and supplies for a total contract value of $23.76M.

Initial contract for 8 months will involve Tudos supplying automated extraction machines, liquid handlers and PCR machines.

In case of significant additional testing demand, Todos has also been granted a priority right to supply the lab with up to 100K COVID PCR tests/day.

Todos expects demand for PCR testing to increase in the fall of 2020, led by more widespread availability of antigen screening tests that will require PCR confirmation.