Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) jumps 8.8% following analysts' bullish commentary on the company after its post-IPO quiet period lifts.

RBC's Daniel Perlin calls the market of multicloud technologies "a significant opportunity and an expanding category, as companies move away from self-managed IT solutions and shift workloads into the cloud"; rates Outperform with price target of $29.

At Credit Suisse, Matthew Cabral expects that the trend of the accelerating cloud adoption during the pandemic is "here to stay as public cloud wallet share is poised to double within three years"; he also rates Outperform; sets $27 price target.

Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal expects near-term revenue acceleration on recent strong bookings, notes that RXT has "highly recurring and long-term" commercial agreements, and its model has a "high degree of resiliency"; Overweight; $24 price target.

Rackspace's trading debut on Aug. 5, was less than spectacular, opening at $16.85, down from its IPO price of $21.

RXT stock performance over the past five sessions:

SA contributor The Value Investor takes a more sobering view of Rackspace.