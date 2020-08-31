iSocialy (OTCPK:PPPS) acquires assets of both RTCORE Software and Alpha Modus.

RTCORE brings to market global real-time core processing systems for many key industries designed to integrate transaction processing platforms with IoT devices.

Alpha Modus offers technology as a service with a core focus on mortgage due diligence and consumer behavior applications.

iSocialy has officially filed to change its name to RTCORE.

“We believe many industry segments are ready for a real-time core system and should be transforming their current systems to take full advantage of the Internet of Things, putting control into the consumer’s hands and right sizing providers’ cost structures,” stated Phil Walton, CEO.

Press Release