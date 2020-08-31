Cheniere Energy (LNG +0.2% ) and Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP -1.5% ) say a comprehensive facility and operational assessment of the Sabine Pass Liquefaction facility and pipeline assets revealed no significant damage from Hurricane Laura.

Bechtel, Cheniere's EPC contractor, is returning today to Sabine Pass to resume work constructing Train 6 and on the Third Berth project.

Also, Sempra Energy (SRE +0.8% ) reports no catastrophic wind damage at its Cameron LNG export facility in Louisiana and "minimal" flooding at the site of its proposed Port Arthur LNG terminal in Texas.

Gulf Coast energy facilities braced for "catastrophic" damage from the hurricane but averted worst-case scenarios.