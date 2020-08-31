Hycroft interim President & CFO Jones to depart; Garrett hired as successor
- Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) -8.4% has announced that Mr. Stephen M. Jones, has stepped down from his role as Interim President and CEO, a role he held since July 1, 2020.
- Jones will be succeeded by Dr. Diane R. Garrett, Ph.D. as President & CEO effective September 8. Dr. Garrett will also join the Company's Board of Directors on that same date.
- Dr. Garrett has more than 20 years of senior executive management experience in the mining industry and an exceptional track record for developing projects and building companies, most recently as President, CEO and Director of Romarco Minerals Inc.