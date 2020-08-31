Biocept (BIOC +4.5% ) is up, albeit on below-average volume, in reaction to its announcement that it has processed more than 20K COVID-19 specimens in its molecular lab, most reported within 48 hours of receipt.

It has distributed 46K PCR specimen collection kits thus far and has 34K more available for distribution.

CEO Michael Nall says, "We believe COVID-19 testing will be an important part of our business for the immediate future. To accommodate the robust demand for this testing, we have increased staffing and implemented automation to support our ability to process the high levels of COVID-19 samples we are seeing. Importantly, we are processing COVID-19 tests quickly, with the vast majority of results to date sent to health providers within 48 hours of receiving a sample at an average reimbursement of approximately $100 per specimen. We expect COVID-19 testing to have a significant impact on third quarter revenue."