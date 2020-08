Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP +1.4% ) says Gray Oak Pipeline will launch an open season starting Sept. 1 to solicit shipper commitments for long-term crude oil transportation service from west Texas.

Phillips says there will be new takeaway capacity from west Texas, and a new destination in Victoria County, Tex., which is expected to be placed in service in H1 2022.

The 900K bbl/day Gray Oak pipeline transports oil from west Texas in the Permian Basin to various points along the U.S. Gulf Coast.