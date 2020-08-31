Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) units drop 4.1% after its offer to purchase 74.2M BPY units at $12 each expired on Aug. 28 with 36.3M units tendered, based on preliminary results.

The units acquired represent ~3.8% of the units issued and outstanding as of Aug. 28, 2020; they'll be acquired for a cost of about $436M.

The purchase will be funded on the previously announced equity commitment provided by Brookfield Asset Management (BAM -2.1% ) for up to $1B.

Separately, Brookfield Property REIT (BPYU -3.1% ) accepted for purchase 7.32M of its class A shares, also at $12 per share, for an aggregate cost of ~$87.9M.

Last week, FT columnist John Dizard warned that "the share prices of BPY and BPYU will have to totter forward based on their own merits," rather than being propped up by BAM's support of the tender offers.

