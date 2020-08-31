Inflation expectations hit 1-year high

A market measure of future inflation hit at 52-week high today as real interest rates fell further.

The 10-year breakeven rate, the difference between the 10-year Treasury yield and the 10-year inflation-indexed Treasury yield, touched 1.80. That level marked the high point for the breakeven rate in the past year, set on Jan. 2.

The 10-year yield, or nominal rate, was at 0.73%, while the 10-year TIPS yield, or real rate, was at -1.07%.

In the New York Fed's July Consumer Survey of Expectations, the median expectation for inflation 1 year out was 2.89% and 2.73% 3 years out.