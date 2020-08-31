Stock splits should be immaterial according to financial theory and many market experts. After all, a company's share price merely amounts to six of a kind or half a dozen after undergoing the split.
But traders betting on a share price boost for the highly anticipated split of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) seemed to be validated in a big way on Monday as the combined market caps of the companies swelled by $100B after the split.
Shares of Apple were up more than 3% in early afternoon trading after a 4 for 1 stock split that put the stock price at about $129.
And shares of TSLA surged more than 9% over that time after a 5 to 1 split brought shares to trade at $479.
The greater accessibility and enlarged investor base for shares amid a lower price tag is one argument for why shares could be higher.
But the growth of fractional share ownership has been among the biggest trends for brokerages recently, including for popular Apps like Robinhood. That makes it unclear how impactful a lower price tag would be, or if shares were moving up speculatively.
And both AAPL and TSLA have already seen major moves over the last month as investors anticipated the splits. The stocks were the biggest gainers in the Dow Jones and Nasdaq indices in the best August in decades for stocks.
The enthusiastic reception by investors may encourage other companies with high nominal share prices to move to split.
AAPL has now added $730B since it announced its stock split on July 30 amid blockbuster quarterly earnings, while TSLA has added $160B since it announced its stock split on August 11.
Companies sometimes encouraged to split shares include tech stalwarts like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).