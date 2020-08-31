Stock splits should be immaterial according to financial theory and many market experts. After all, a company's share price merely amounts to six of a kind or half a dozen after undergoing the split. But traders betting on a share price boost for the highly anticipated split of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) seemed to be validated in a big way on Monday as the combined market caps of the companies swelled by $100B after the split. Shares of Apple were up more than 3% in early afternoon trading after a 4 for 1 stock split that put the stock price at about $129.

And shares of TSLA surged more than 9% over that time after a 5 to 1 split brought shares to trade at $479.