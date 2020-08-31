A judge has decided that a suit by entrepreneur Byron Allen against Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) can proceed.

Judge George Wu ruled against Charter's motion to dismiss the suit from Entertainment Studios Networks, which cites the Civil Rights Act of 1866 in saying Charter is discriminating against its channels.

Charter says "decisions on which networks to carry are based on business considerations, such as cost, quality, uniqueness of content, and customer demand," while Allen says “Charter will continue to lose this case, and I am going to make an example of them for all of America to see, because structural racism will not be tolerated."

A similar suit by Allen against Comcast reached the Supreme Court; that dispute ended in June with a deal calling for the carriage of Allen-owned properties, including The Weather Channel, 14 TV stations and a number of other cable channels.