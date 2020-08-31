RealPage (RP -0.1% ) acquires STRATIS IoT, which connects smart apartment systems and devices into a single, easy-to-use resident app.

STRATIS IoT is among the largest and broadest integrators of smart devices and systems for multifamily and student apartment buildings for over 380,000 units across the U.S., Japan, the UK, EU, and Latin America.

“STRATIS IoT positions RealPage to enter a burgeoning market for smart access control, smart home devices and revolutionary new bulk Wi-Fi networks. New breakthroughs in cost now make smart access control, smart home devices and high speed Wi-Fi affordable for existing apartments." says Steve Winn, CEO.