Amazon (AMZN +2.2% ) gets approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to operate its fleet of Prime Air delivery drones, the FAA said today, allowing the ecommerce giant to expand autonomous packaged delivery, CNBC reports.

The company said it will use the FAA certification to begin testing customer deliveries.

“We will continue to develop and refine our technology to fully integrate delivery drones into the airspace, and work closely with the FAA and other regulators around the world to realize our vision of 30 minute delivery,” said David Carbon, Amazon vice president of Prime Air, in a statement.

Amazon started testing drones for delivery in 2018, with the target of delivering packages to customers in 30 minutes or less.

But Amazon isn't the only one working on expanding commercial drone delivery. In April, Alphabet-owned Wing became the first drone delivery company to get FAA approval for commercial deliveries in the U.S.