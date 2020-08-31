Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) says it received an order worth more than €330M (~$393M) to provide gas turbine technology to the planned 900 MW Cascade Power Plant in Alberta.

The company says its energy business will provide two SGT6-8000H gas turbines, other equipment and long-term services to the plant, which is designed to produce low emissions and highly efficient electricity that is expected to supply more than 8% of the province's average electricity demand.

The plant, which is expected to start operation in 2023, is part of the plan to decarbonize the power supply in Alberta, which contributes more than half of Canada's total greenhouse gas emissions.

Siemens recently announced plans to provide a green megawatt hydrogen production system for a hydrogen fueling station in Beijing, the company's first project of its kind in China.