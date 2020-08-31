Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI), an infection prevention technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultra violet light to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, priced its IPO of 1M shares at $5/share.

Its common stock is approved for Nasdaq listing under the symbol 'AUVI'; to commence trading today.

Gross proceeds of $5M to be used for sales & production and general corporate purposes.

Offering expected to close on September 2, 2020.

Underwriters granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 150K shares to cover over-allotments.

Read More: Investor Presentation