Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI), an infection prevention technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultra violet light to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, priced its IPO of 1M shares at $5/share.
Its common stock is approved for Nasdaq listing under the symbol 'AUVI'; to commence trading today.
Gross proceeds of $5M to be used for sales & production and general corporate purposes.
Offering expected to close on September 2, 2020.
Underwriters granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 150K shares to cover over-allotments.
