Louisiana's hardest-hit areas from Hurricane Laura may remain without power for weeks because of "catastrophic" damage to the region's power grid, complicated by flooding, blocked roads and the need for work crews to take social distancing measures, Entergy (ETR -0.2% ) says.

The utility says more than 300K homes and businesses in Louisiana remain without power, including 150K of its customers, four days after the storm came ashore near Lake Charles.

"There are seven transmission line corridors feeding into the Lake Charles area, five of which belong to Entergy. All seven have been catastrophically damaged," the company says, adding it is "some of the most severe damage the company has experienced."

