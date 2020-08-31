In response to parents' demand for a better way for their children to interact with technology, Google (GOOG -0.5% ) has launched new “Google Kids Space,” a dedicated kids mode on Android tablets which will aggregate apps, books, and videos for kids to enjoy and learn from.

The feature is ultimately meant to be a selling point for Android devices and a way to lock families into the Google ecosystem while differentiating it from Amazon’s FreeTime, which only partially has this aim. Amazon’s FreeTime is largely meant to a subscription offering.

Google Kids Space is initially available on on the Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2.

"Almost every major business segment of Amazon benefited during the lockdown, be it retail, AWS, Prime video, etc., and to an extent, the same can be said for Google after the global economy opens up", wrote contributor Purnha in the article "Google Is The Post-Lockdown Amazon".

Source