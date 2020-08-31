KBW analysis shows loan deferrals data improves in July/August

With all U.S. lenders reporting June quarter earnings and 10-Qs, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods updates its Loan Deferral Tracker and has enough data for post Q2 loan deferrals to show an improvement in the average deferral percentage in July/August vs. March/April/May, according to a note written by analyst Thomas McJoynt-Griffith.

The average deferral percentage of 11% as of July/August declined from 15% as of March/April/May, he wrote.

By loan type, CRE loan deferrals remained the highest at 20% vs. 18% in the previous quarter, followed by C&I loan deferrals at 12% vs. 11%, McJoynt-Griffith said.

Among $1B+ market cap names in the subset reporting loan deferral data in July and August, the banks with the largest improvements were: First BanCorp (FBP -1.1% ), Synovus Financial (SNV -2.0% ), TowneBank (TOWN -1.4% ), Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR -1.3% ), Pinnacle Financial (PNFP -0.3% ), and WesBanco (WSBC -1.7% ).

Among the largest banks, the ones were loan deferrals worsened the most were: PacWest Bancorp (PACW -0.9% ), CVB Financial (CVBF -0.2% ), Trustmark (TRMK +0.4% ), Fulton Financial (FULT -1.0% ), and Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ +0.1% ).

90-day deferral was the most common type of relief program, according to KBW's analysis, "which implies that a majority of initial relief plans implemented in March/April/May should have lapsed or be concluding soon."

Of the 233 lenders that KBW tracks, 208 gave data as of June 30 or later — ~60% gave just June 30 data, 20% just July/August data, and 20% both.