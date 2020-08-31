Market still hesitant, new Dow components slide

Stocks remain penned in with sectors about evenly split between winners and losers.

The S&P is flat, the Dow is down 0.8% and the Nasdaq is up 0.6% .

The Dow is getting hit by new entrants Salesforce and Honeywell. Disney is also slumping, as is Walmart on a downgrade.

Following their stocks splits, Tesla +9% and Apple +3.5% are posting healthy gains, even with tech problems plaguing the Robinhood platform.

Health Care (NYSEARCA:XLV) is the leading sector, with Alexion getting a bump from Novartis' LNP023.

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is the weakest, despite crude prices edging up 0.3% . Refinery stocks HollyFrontier and Phillips 66 are the big losers.

The 10-year breakeven inflation spread hit a 52-week high of 1.80 as real rates fell to -1.07%.