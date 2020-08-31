SpaceX (SPACE) successfully launched first polar orbital satellite from its East Coast launch facility at Cape Canaveral on Sunday.

The Falcon 9 mission carried three payloads, including a SAOCOM-1B synthetic aperture radar satellite which was flown on behalf of the Argentine space agency, and two small satellites for clients Tyvack and PlanetiQ.

It's the 15th launch of 2020, which sent NASA astronauts to the International Space Station aboard a Crew Dragon capsule.

SAOCOM 1B deployed just 14 minutes after takeoff, while the two small satellites will deploy about an hour after launch.