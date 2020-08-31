Finally given the chance to put numbers on the board after several weeks of delays, high-stakes Warner Bros. (T -0.6% ) movie Tenet impressed with more than $53M in its international rollout.

That was better than expected performance ($40M expectations) in the 41 global markets where it appeared over the weekend, including Canada. The film's $7.1M in the UK (birth country of director Christopher Nolan) wasn't far behind the debuts of Nolan's previous films, Inception and Interstellar.

It also added $5.7M in France and $4.2M in Germany. Overall, the EMEA region made up $37M of the weekend grosses.

Meanwhile, Nolan is closely tied to use of the IMAX film format (IMAX -0.1% ), and the film did particularly well in those large theaters, drawing $5M from only 248 theaters worldwide. Per-screen average of about $20,000 was about 7.5 times the estimated per-screen average, even operating at an average capacity limitation of 50%.

IMAX's share also made up 9.4% of the film's total box office, despite making up less than 1% of the total screens. Another 900 IMAX theaters will be showing Tenet this coming weekend across the U.S., China and Russia.

A bigger test comes this weekend as Tenet opens in the U.S. on Sept. 3 (but without the nation's top two moviegoing markets, New York and Los Angeles).