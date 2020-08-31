Credit Acceptance (CACC -10.9% ) slumps to a two-month low after the Massachusetts Attorney General files a lawsuit for allegedly making unfair and deceptive auto loans to consumers, providing investors with false or misleading information about auto securities and engaging in unfair debt collection practices.

The complaint alleges that since 2013, Credit Acceptance failed to inform investors that it topped off the pools of loans the company packaged and securitized with higher-risk loans, despite claiming otherwise in disclosures to investors.

Credit Acceptance was once the target of Citron Research's ire, which wrote in March that the company's business model relies on aggressive debt collection tactics.

The AG also alleges the company took excessive measures to collect debt from defaulted borrowers, including sending faulty notices to borrowers with repossessed vehicles, harassing consumers with unlawfully repetitious collections calls, and overcharging consumers on their deficiencies.

Credit Acceptance recently reported much better than expected Q2 earnings.